Dogecoin Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $16.28 billion and approximately $529.24 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00256402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001254 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

