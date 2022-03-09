Dollar Tree, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

DLTR stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $151.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

