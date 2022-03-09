Dollar Tree, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.45.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $146.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $151.28.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,458,000 after buying an additional 1,783,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

