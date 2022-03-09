Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.60.

TSE:DOL opened at C$66.99 on Monday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$49.30 and a 52 week high of C$68.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.593445 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

