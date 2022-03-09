Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

