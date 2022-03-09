Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $95.76 on Monday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $16,014,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 111,568 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dorman Products by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dorman Products by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,325 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

