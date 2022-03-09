DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $35.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

NYSE DV opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after acquiring an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

