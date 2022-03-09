Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.28

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 52068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.17%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

