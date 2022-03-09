Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The stock traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 3827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 67.23%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.