Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

