Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years.

EVN stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

