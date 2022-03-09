Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years.
EVN stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $14.40.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
