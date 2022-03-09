Echo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,099 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.88. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

