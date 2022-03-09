Echo Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $165.24. 6,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,022. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.88.

