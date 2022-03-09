Elekta AB (publ) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Elekta AB (publ) in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Danske cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

