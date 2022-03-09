Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELEV. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of ELEV opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Caxton Corp grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

