Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 38,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,294,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

