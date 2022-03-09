Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $29.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.
About Eliem Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.
