Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.85.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMA opened at C$61.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.16. Emera has a 1-year low of C$52.01 and a 1-year high of C$63.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 130.05%.

Emera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.