Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 135000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market cap of C$2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04.
About Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR)
