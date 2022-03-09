Empire (EMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.
Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.34 billion.
Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.
Empire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
Further Reading
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.