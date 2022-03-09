ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

