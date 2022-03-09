Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.60 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) received a €9.60 ($10.43) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($9.02) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.05) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.00) price target on Enel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.03 ($9.81).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.52) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.08).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.