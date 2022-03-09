Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00. The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 154,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 73.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

