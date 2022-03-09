Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.24

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 4412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

