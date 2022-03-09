ENGlobal (ENG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENG opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,790 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.