Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Upgraded at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.50. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESI. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.31.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

