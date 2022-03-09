Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 164,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

