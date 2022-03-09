EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $121.78 and last traded at $120.15, with a volume of 5514399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

