Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. 263,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,780. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

