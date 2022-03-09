Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.41

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$70.41 and last traded at C$71.28, with a volume of 28198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.69.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at C$444,704.80. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.