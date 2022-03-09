Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sterling Check Corp’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Check in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

