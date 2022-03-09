Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Signal Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

FSS opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75. Federal Signal has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.