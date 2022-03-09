Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Jounce Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.63) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.61). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

JNCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,352,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 over the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

