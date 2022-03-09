Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.79.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.59. 277,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,419. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.