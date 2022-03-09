ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $68.43 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

