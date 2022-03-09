Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126,747 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 639.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.75.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $267.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $307.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

