Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up to $27.53

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $28.95. Evolent Health shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 1,404 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,018. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,576 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 394,503 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Evolent Health by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

