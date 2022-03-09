Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,300,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 69.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

