Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 13,308 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 66,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

