Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Generac by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Generac by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $306.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.