Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Moderna by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,084,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,545,000 after acquiring an additional 352,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

MRNA stock opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.39 and its 200 day moving average is $276.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,513 shares of company stock worth $55,335,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

