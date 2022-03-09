Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,830 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in DouYu International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 445,588 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in DouYu International by 99.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,606,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DouYu International by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 180,950 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

