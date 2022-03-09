Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,712 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE:MNR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.