Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,894 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tapestry by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,052 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,090 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

TPR stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.