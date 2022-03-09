EzFill Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:EZFL)

EzFill’s (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. EzFill had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of EzFill’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
EZFL stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. EzFill has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.49.
EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).
About EzFill (Get Rating)
EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.
