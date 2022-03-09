Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.24

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.24 and traded as low as C$11.28. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 47,852 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax India from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.