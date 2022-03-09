Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $126,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,222,369. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30.

