Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,251 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151,117 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 117,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 259,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.