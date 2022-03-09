Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. 128,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,145. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

