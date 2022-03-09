Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,804 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $130.17 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.86 and its 200-day moving average is $168.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

