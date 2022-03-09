FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.

Several brokerages have commented on FARO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a market cap of $999.33 million, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $95.66.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

