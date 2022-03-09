FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.
Several brokerages have commented on FARO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a market cap of $999.33 million, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $95.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FARO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
